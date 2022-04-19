Ameren donates to United Way of Effingham County

Ameren Illinois and its employees donated nearly $1.3 million to 24 United Way agencies throughout its service territory. A local chapter benefiting from these donations is United Way of Effingham County.
“We are beyond grateful for the more than $15,000 contribution from Ameren Illinois and for its employees who continue to support the United Way,” said Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer of United Way of Effingham County. “These funds will allow us to continue to help improve the lives of those in our community.”
Ameren Illinois has been a long-time partner and contributor to the United Way to help people live their best lives. The United Way supports hundreds of causes to help communities across Illinois, including providing immediate basic needs and many youth programs.
"At Ameren Illinois, we are committed to empowering the communities we share by giving back to the places we call home," said Colby Sawin, Regional Director of Gas Operations for Ameren Illinois. "United Way of Effingham County is helping our neighbors find the path to self-sufficiency in Effingham County and we are proud to support their efforts."
While the company contributed nearly $1 million, Ameren Illinois employees pledged nearly $300,000 to support the company's 2021 United Way employee campaign.
For more information on United Way of Effingham County, visit effinghamunitedway.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.