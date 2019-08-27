Amber Klear recently awarded a check for over $500 to the Effingham County Humane Society and a check for over $500 to a local veterans support group, Freedom 68.
Klear, a graduate of Teutopolis High school, is the producer for Effingham Comedy, which has shows monthly at Effing Brew and Tuscan Hills Winery.
The Effingham County Humane Society takes in over 100 cats and over 100 dogs on average per year. The shelter is currently trying to raise money to tear down the original chimney to prevent further damage to the building. The mortar in the chimney is missing, causing major leaking.
The Humane Society is having a garage sale the first weekend of October to raise additional funds, as well as accepting donations.
