Alyssa Robinson, Marketing Assistant for the Tourism Department, was named Employee of the Quarter as a part of the City of Effingham's Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who demonstrates either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Robinson was nominated because she continually goes above and beyond her normal job duties within the Tourism Department, assisting other departments within the city on a regular basis. She is constantly approached to assist with impromptu projects throughout the city. Robinson’s graphic design knowledge is a huge asset to the city as she gets work done quickly and professionally for several departments.
Robinson has been an integral part in the new branding for the city’s tourism office and the enhanced social media for the department. She is always willing to take on new tasks with a great attitude. Robinson is also always cheerful, friendly and helpful when interacting with city staff and the public. She will go out of her way to assist visitors when they stop in Effingham.
If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, call City Hall at 217-342-5300 or email jkemper@effinghamil.com.
