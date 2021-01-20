The ROE 3, Alternative Education Programs announces its honor roll for second quarter and first semester. Honor roll indicates a “B” average or better for the term.

Aspire Alternative High School

Second Quarter — Rachel Akeman, Brittany Bollhorst, McKenzie Darkow, Byron Guthrie, Aaron Mayberry, Cheyenne Sarver

First Semester — Rachel Akeman, Brittany Bollhorst, McKenzie Darkow, Brenden Davis, Byron Guthrie, Aaron Mayberry, Cheyenne Sarver, Victor (Gage) Steven, Matthew Tegeler

TriStar Jr. High Safe School Program

Second Quarter — Kenneth Erickson, Chloe Marshall

First Semester — Kenney Erickson, Chloe Marshall

