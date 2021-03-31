Students in Sheri Schafer's Foods and Nutrition classes at Altamont Community High School recently competed in a Pork Chopped cooking tournament, sponsored by the Illinois Pork Producers.
The last few weeks 33 students have been competing in groups of three or four against each other to prepare a meal. They are given one cut of pork and then two mystery ingredients that they must incorporate into the meal. They don't know what the three items are until the day they compete.
A faculty panel of judges determines the winner for each competition that is then narrowed down to a class champion and finally a school champion.
Schafer set up a bracket for the competition titled "Culinary March Madness."
The tournament was completed March 25.
