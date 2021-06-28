In honor of teacher appreciation week, Horace Mann recently donated $800 toward two different donors choose projects.
Lindsey Wendling’s kindergarten class in Altamont School District is using the donation toward work centers.
“By donating to my project, you are helping students to gain and build foundational skills that they will carry with them for many years.” said Wending in her project post, “Math and Literacy Centers for Little Learners.”
Jeremie Rademacher is using her donation toward a wide array of materials to encourage engagement and fun in her St. Elmo School District classroom.
“Each item in this project will have a positive influence on some really amazing kids,” said Rademacher in her project post, “Create, Engage, and Have Fun!"
At Horace Mann, supporting schools and helping teachers find ways to get the tools they need without using personal funds are just two ways we help build financial success for educators.
“I often think of Horace Mann agents as the ‘boots on the ground’ in support of DonorsChoose.org,” said Horace Mann agency owner Kristin Workman, Workman Insurance and Financial Services. “We can bring the program into the schools, hold workshops showing teachers how to best utilize this wonderful charity, and help foster a greater awareness of this resource within the communities we serve. Our alliance with teachers, school districts and DonorsChoose.org will fund projects that will positively impact students in those schools for generations to come.”
DonorsChoose.org is a nonprofit organization that connects donors with public school teachers who need classroom materials. Horace Mann agents have been spreading the word about the website among teachers since starting the partnership in 2011.
You can find and donate to each of these projects by visiting www.donorschoose.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.