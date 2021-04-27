Altamont special license plates still available

The Friends of Altamont have extended their deadline to order special license plates to commemorate Altamont’s Sesquicentennial Celebration.
“We want to get as many license plates out there as we can,” said Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe. “We just want to let everyone know that it’s not too late to get a set of plates.”
The commemorative plates are also a unique way to promote the event as vehicles display their special plates traveling from town to town. The Altamont Sesquicentennial is scheduled for Sept. 2-5.
The special sesquicentennial plates can be displayed starting July 8 and expire at midnight Sept. 5, the final day of the sesquicentennial celebration.
Sesquicentennial plates are available for $30 on a first-come, first-served basis. A small percentage of each plate sold goes to the Friends of Altamont, which is hosting the sesquicentennial celebration.
Anyone interested in purchasing the limited-edition license plates needs to send a copy of their vehicle’s Illinois registration, driver’s license, a couple of license number choices, along with a check for $30 made payable to the “Friends of Altamont” P.O. Box 311, Altamont, IL 62411 by April 30. Eligible vehicles must be registered through the month of September.
If any of the license number choices are no longer available, a number will be assigned.
Special license plates may be displayed on passenger vehicles and other select eligible vehicles and must be registered with the state of Illinois.
Vehicle owners must keep their Illinois vehicle registration identification card and original license plates on board the vehicle at all times during the time they are displaying the special event license plates.
Call 618-780-0715 for more information.
Rippetoe said to check the Facebook page for future sesquicentennial fundraising events: facebook.com/Altamont-150-Years-Sesquicentennial-112581983895877
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.