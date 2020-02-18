During the 2020 Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) annual meeting, the delegate body elected four new members to the board of directors.
The IPPA board consists of six district representatives, 12 at-large positions and representatives from the following organizations: Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Purebred Council, National Pork Board and National Pork Producers Council. They meet quarterly to discuss promotion of pork products and meeting the needs of pig farmers across the state.
Alan Kollmann of Altamont was voted president-elect of the Illinois Pork Producers Association officer team for 2020.
