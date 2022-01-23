Altamont Lutheran Interparish School announced its second quarter honor roll.
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Jameson Arend, Corbyn Boone, Olivia Bowman, Audrey Burgess, Henry Grasher, Blayke Huston, Addison Koch, Preston Kroening, Konnor Robison, Liam Schnarre, Aubrey Scholes, Blaire Suckow, Aubree Willenborg, Nolan Winter, Reagan Winter
Honors: Eli Bowman, Dalton Cole, Brinley Crain, Cody Miller, Mary Tappendorf
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Jaime Bailey, Brock Beccue, Aisley Hill, Aiden Holste, Jayten Hunt, Taskeen Kaur, Chase Pals, Olliver Shoaf, Kevin Yagow
Honors: Carter Boehm, Garrett Frederking, Blake Stuemke, Grant Suckow, Maggie Wolff
Sixth Grade
High Honors: Alyson Alwardt, Haley Arend, Lilly Burrow, Eli Elam, Blayne Huston, Sophia Long, Cooper McManaway, Carson Milleville, Kolton Robison, Adilyn Schnarre, Carder Stuemke, Reed Stuemke, Keagan Tappendorf, Anneke Verdeyen
Honors: Carter Beccue, Evan Elam, Joseph Mayhaus, Wyatt Wolff
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Parker Bell, Marcus Benning, Blake Berg, Lucas Berg, Annie Cutler, Laila Hankins, Ella Nelson, Landon Savage, Kennedi Schultz, Jillian Tappendorf, Kaiden Wolff
Honors: Joseph Frederking, Zaine Miller, Elise Osteen, Jackson Pagone, Abigail Wills
Eighth Grade
High Honors: Emma Bowman, Bailey Crain, Kade Milleville, Cooper Pals, Hope Roedl, Brayden Schnarre, Isabella Yagow
Honors: Cheyenne Brinker, Brayden Elam, Ellie Flack, Adam Wolff, Gracie Wright
