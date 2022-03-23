The Foods and Nutrition classes at Altamont High School held a Pork Chopped Tournament recently.
Illinois Pork Producers provided grant money to Family and Consumer Science classrooms to implement pork products into the classroom. Altamont FCS teacher Sheri Schafer used the money for the tournament.
The teams are given three mystery ingredients — one which is a cut of pork, use of the full pantry for other ingredients and one hour to prepare a meal. These are the champions from the tournament this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.