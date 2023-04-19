Mrs. Schafer's Foods and Nutrition classes at Altamont High School have been participating in a Pork Chopped Cooking Tournament, thanks to a grant from the Illinois Pork Producers.
Students get into groups of three or four and are given a cut of pork and two mystery ingredients and one hour to prepare a meal.
Schafer and other faculty members act as judges in the head-to-head competition. The teams are set up in a bracket-style tournament and compete until there is a class champion. Then the class champions go head to head to determine the School Pork Chopped Champion.
