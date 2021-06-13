Altamont FFA earns state convention honors

Members of the Altamont FFA chapter were recognized during the 93rd annual Illinois FFA State Convention, hosted in-person and virtually throughout the state over two weeks this summer.
With a 2021 theme of “Dare to Be,” the convention annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture. In response to continuing coronavirus concerns, Illinois’ FFA State Association officer team and staff adjusted the convention to honor achievements in-person, at three different outdoor venues for smaller groups.
During the convention, the following award was presented to the Altamont FFA chapter.
2021-2022 Section 20 President: Julianna Berg was installed as the President of Illinois FFA's Section 20. The 25 newly installed Section Presidents are members of the 2021-2022 Illinois State Officer Team.
The business session was livestreamed May 28. Individual district sessions including State and American FFA Degrees, statewide awards, and the 2020-2021 Illinois State Officer Team retiring addresses were held June 1, 4, and 9 throughout the state at outdoor venues including Bloomington, Carbondale and Springfield. Stars Over Illinois awards were presented June 8, in Springfield. National FFA Eastern Region Vice President and Illinois FFA alumna Miriam Hoffman addressed attendees and new officers were elected and installed June 10 in Springfield.
