Members of the Altamont FFA chapter attended the 91st annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 11-13, along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisers and guests.
“Elevate” was the theme of the three-day event, which recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.
Students at the convention were greeted with activities, including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses, an evening dance and talent show, and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capitol city.
The convention featured a new Spotlight on Service poster gallery, where 24 FFA chapters highlighted a service project their members completed in the past year, celebrating the collective impact of Illinois FFA’s volunteer service. The program featured addresses by National FFA Southern Region Vice President Jordan Stowe of Alabama and from each of the retiring major state officers.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Altamont FFA chapter:
- Hannah Tappendorf was recognized as one of 10 outstanding chapter presidents in the state for exceptional leadership and service.
- Paula Holland was recognized as one of 10 outstanding chapter reporters in the state for exemplary dedication and diligence in communicating with chapter members and the local media.
- As part of the National Chapter Award program and the chapter’s program of activities, Building Communities is designed to encourage the local development of FFA partnerships with alumni affiliates and other organizations while taking a leadership role in making the community a better place to live and work.
- Hannah Tappendorf is the daughter of Kent and Jo Ellen Tappendorf of Altamont; her FFA adviser is Stephanie Simmer. Hannah’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) involves growing strawberries, cherries, grapes and apples to sell as fresh fruit and in processed products such as cherry pie filling, strawberry pies, applesauce and grape jelly. Through her SAE, Hannah has learned many diverse skills that she will carry on through her agricultural career as an agriculture educator.
- Emma Kuhns was installed as the President of Illinois FFA’s Section 20. The 25 newly installed section presidents are members of the 2019-2020 Illinois State Officer Team.
- The Premier Chapter Award is given to the chapter in each section with the highest overall score on the National Chapter Award application. The chapter was also recognized as a National Chapter Finalist, ranked in the top 10% of chapters in the state.
- The State FFA Degree is awarded to a student who maintains a SAE, Supervised Agricultural Experience, and meets several qualifications such as service hours, money productively invested, and hours put into their experience.
- Every year a student has the chance to apply for the State FFA Band. This year two students of the Altamont FFA were selected to play in front of thousands of FFA members, advisers and guests. In being a part of the state band, members have the ability to try out for the National FFA Band that plays during National Convention in October.
The Altamont FFA has had a successful year with growing membership numbers, leadership abilities, and even state and national recognition.
