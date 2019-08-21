The Altamont FFA has been recognized in the 2019 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization
The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.
These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.
Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
Chapters that received star ratings during judging in late July will be recognized at the 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 30-Nov. 2 during the Second General Session in Indianapolis.
The Altamont FFA will receive a multiyear plaque and a spur designating their three-star rating, the highest rating an FFA member can receive.
They will also receive additional spurs for each year they compete and receive a rating from the National FFA Organization in the future.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.
