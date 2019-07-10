Altamont Lutheran Interparish School registration will be Tuesday, July 23, from 3 to 7p.m. and Wednesday, July 24, from 4 6:30 p.m.
Registration fees for the 2019-2020 school year are $380 ($320 book fee, $50 technology, $10 science). Tuition is $3,600 (discounts are given if you have more than one student).
Students should bring the following documents with them to registration:
• New students and kindergarten students: physical exam, vaccination record, lead screening, vision exam and dental exam. A copy of your child’s certified birth certificate should also be brought in.
• Second grade students: dental exam.
• Sixth grade students: physical exam, vaccination record, including proof of meningococcal vaccine, and dental exam.
• Students participating in sports should bring a copy of their sports physical, or take it to the all-sports meeting on Tuesday, July 23, at 7 p.m.
ALIS admits students of any race, color, or national or ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, and athletic and other school-administered programs.
For questions call 618-483-6428.
