Altamont Lutheran Interparish School registration will be held on Wednesday, July 15 from 3-6:15 pm and Thursday, July 16 from 3-6:15pm.
Registration fees for the 2020-2021 school year are $380 ($270 book fee, $100 technology, $10 science). Tuition is $3,600 (discounts are given if you have more than one student).
Students should bring the following documents with them to registration:
New students and kindergarten students: physical exam, vaccination record, lead screening, vision exam and dental exam. A copy of your child’s certified birth certificate should also be brought in.
Second grade students: dental exam.
Sixth grade students: physical exam, vaccination record including proof of meningococcal vaccine and dental exam.
Students participating in sports should bring a copy of their sports physical
Kindergarten Orientation will be held in small groups in July.
New families interested in sending their child to ALIS that haven’t been contacted should call the school office at 618-483-6428 for more information.
ALIS admits students of any race, color, or national or ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, and athletic and other school-administered programs.
