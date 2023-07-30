The Effingham County Chamber welcomed new members the Air Force Recruiting Office and ZenBusiness.
The Air Force Recruiting Office, an arm of the United States Air Force, brings with it a rich history of excellence and service to the nation. Their commitment to recruiting talented individuals who seek to make a difference aligns with the chamber's vision to enhance the well-being and prosperity of Effingham County.
ZenBusiness has a reputation for delivering top-tier business services, offering solutions tailored to entrepreneurs and business owners. ZenBusiness has a team of individuals committed to harnessing state-of-the-art tools and resources.
The new members gain access to the chamber's extensive network of local businesses, resources and support. This presents an opportunity for them to engage with the community, build meaningful connections, and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Effingham County.
Local businesses and community members who would like to connect with the Air Force Recruiting Office and learn more about the opportunities the United States Air Force has to offer can visit their website at www.airforce.com.
To explore the advantages of investing in the Effingham County Chamber and discover how it supports business growth and community development, visit EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or reach out to Membership Director Becky Brown at 217-347-6283.
