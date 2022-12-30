Agracel, Inc. of Effingham donated $10,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House, under construction on the hospital’s main campus. A plaque recognizing Agracel for its donation will be placed in the main living room once complete.
The SBL Health Foundation, together with a committee of community leaders, is raising $1.5 million to fund an endowment through a campaign called: The Most Important Home You’ll Ever Build. While most insurance companies pay for care in a hospice house, they don’t pay room and board. Earnings from the endowment will be used to help those who struggle to pay for their stay. A minimum of $1 million is also being raised to help offset costs of construction which, due to the rising cost of materials, will now cost $11.4 million instead of the original $8 million.
“We’re so appreciative of Agracel for this generous donation that will truly impact the lives of so many families as they say their final goodbyes to loved ones,” Amy Card, SBL Health Foundation director, said. The SBL hospice house will be ideal for those at the end of their lives and their families who prefer that deaths occur in a home-like setting, when home isn’t an option. The Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House will also offer respite care, a place for primary at-home caregivers to bring their loved one when they need a break.
“Hospice touches every family at some point, and we were thrilled when we heard that Sarah Bush Lincoln planned to build a hospice house,” Dean Bingham, Agracel Chief Executive Officer, said. “It’s our pleasure to support this project and help those in our community who need to be cared for in this special place.”
For more information about the SBL Hospice House or to make a donation, contact Amy Card at acard@sblhs.org or 217-258-2511, or a member of the campaign committee: Kyle Banks, Vanessa Banks, Ann Beck, Dr. Lucas Catt, Ron Diepholz, Joe Dively, Scott Eggleston, Mike Genta, Tom Grunloh, Barbara Hall, John Inyart, Carla Jackson, Jay Markwell, Tracey McCord, Dr. Louis Schwing, Michael Smith, Debbie Sparks, and Tony Sparks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.