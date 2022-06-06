Recently various local nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)3 certificate made presentations to United Way of Effingham County requesting funding from the 2022-23 Campaign. Agencies presented a specific program in which they requested funding. The United Way of Effingham County Grants Committee, which is comprised of 17 members, selected agencies to receive funding based on the recognized needs assessment for Effingham County.
There were 19 agencies requesting fund this year. United Way welcomed one new agency, Family Mental Health Support (formerly NAMI), while three agencies receiving funds last year abstained from submitting a request this year, as they felt they could support their programs without assistance from United Way of Effingham County this year.
The 19 local partner agencies that will receive funding from the 2022-23 campaign include Altamont After School Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts – Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Family Mental Health Support, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
For more information regarding United Way of Effingham County, call 217-342-3824 or visit www.effinghamunitedway.org.
