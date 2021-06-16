Recently various local nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)3 certificate made presentations to United Way of Effingham County requesting funding from the 2021-22 Campaign.
Agencies presented a specific program in which they requested funding. The United Way of Effingham County Grants Committee, which is comprised of 15 members, selected agencies to receive funding based on the recognized needs assessment for Effingham County.
The 21 local partner agencies that will receive funding from the campaign are: Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts – Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
For more information regarding United Way of Effingham County, call 217-342-3824 or visit www.effinghamunitedway.org.
