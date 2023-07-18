AFSCME Sub-Chapter 87 Retirees meet

On July 10, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Sub-Chapter 87 Retirees members and retired seniors met at the Taylorville Public Library. There was 15 attendees, four guests and Zoom participants.
President David Spinner welcomed everyone to the special Salute to Veterans meeting. He thanked Kim Johnson for hosting the Zoom meeting.
Spinner asked everyone to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. Next, he asked for a moment of silence for a member who passed away.
Spinner mentioned the May monthly report shows 742 as 14 members were added and all 14 were state retirees. He read the names of the new members and told the group if they know any of them to not forget to invite them to attend the meetings.
Spinner asked Dick Breckenridge to introduce the special guest speaker, Gwen Reed, a retired Army Bronze Star veteran. Reed had an outstanding career starting with her enlistment in the Army in 1972. She served abroad with the Saudi Arabia, Support Squadron, 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. She received the Bronze Star for meritorious service during Desert Storm and various other metals and awards.
Next, Spinner introduced Yvonne Stuchell, volunteer from the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Stuchell has been presenting quilts to veterans for seven years. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that started in 2003. Volunteers not only make them but receive them from neighborhood states. The goal is to make quilts to comfort and heal servicemen, wounded warriors and veterans touched by the war. Stuchell said the quilt brings a message that our freedom isn’t free.
Stuchell presented Reed with a patriotic red, white and blue patterned quilt. She told her there is a label inside designated to her along with a certificate recognizing her honorable service.
Reed serves the Illinois community as Illinois Department of Veterans Homes Coordinator. She oversees construction projects at all five veterans homes. In gratitude for her commitment, the garden at the Chicago Veterans Home was dedicated in her honor by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said in honor of her work to make the Chicago home a reality the garden will forever carry the name of Sergeant First Class Gwen M. Diel, U.S. Army – an Illinois hero.
Reed was also honored to have been selected to participate in operation “HerStory” Honor Flight out of Chicago in October 2021, the first all-women Honor Fight from Illinois. She retired Dec. 31, 2002, after 27 years of state service.
Reed resides in Taylorville with her husband, Ricky Reed, and is involved with many ongoing projects, such as serving on the Christian County Honor Guard with the American Legion and VFW Post 4495.
Spinner said those SERS and SURS retirees who have Delta Dental in-network dentists in accordance with the dentist contract with Delta Dental they are not allowed to charge the member up front for services. However, if the dentist is not under contract with Delta Dental, they can request payment up front. A local Taylorville dentist has sent letters out stating that effective Oct. 1 they will end the premier provider status with the Delta Dental Insurance Company. However, they will continue to accept the insurance as an out-of-network provider.
Spinner told the group Aetna finally has an Illinois representative, Jessica Wood of Bloomington. She will be attending the Taylorville and Hillsboro September meetings. Questions should be sent to Spinner prior to the meetings so he can provide her in advance the topic to cover so she can provide good information, also, if there are services that were covered under United that are not under Aetna.
Spinner said under the Silver Sneakers benefits an employee must attend eight times a month for them to get paid.
On Monday, Aug. 14, there will be a combined meeting in person and virtual ZOOM meeting with a luncheon at noon at Whit’s End, 1800 Lincoln Trail off of Route 48. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Eric Stiegman, an associate with Thriven Financial, will be speaking on long-term care insurance and will include a ZOOM meeting.
New members or any retired senior who wants to stay up to date on current state and federal issues is welcome to attend.
To register and participate in the next AFSCME Retiree Sub-chapter meeting contact Spinner at 217-324-2018 or email him at Bspinner@consolidated.net.
