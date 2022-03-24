On March 14, AFSCME Sub-Chapter 87 Retirees held a Zoom meeting for current members, new members and retired seniors. There were 25 members and four guests in attendance.
President David Spinner welcomed everyone to the meeting and thanked Louis Goseland, Executive Director of the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans, for being the Zoom host.
Spinner asked for a moment of silence for two departed members: David Graden, son of a former Sub-chapter 87 president, and Kenneth Rosenthal, whose son is Wayne Rosenthal, former State Representative and Director of DNR.
Next Spinner introduced the first speaker, Karl Coleman, Chief of Staff for Senator Doris Turner. Coleman is a member of the Macon County Board, member of the Decatur Public Library, Decatur Precinct Committeeman and Chairman of the Macon County Democratic Party.
Coleman stated that local elections are as important as the big elections. The time and dedication it takes to run for an office involves campaigning door to door. This year in Illinois, the petition to file was from Jan. 13 to March 14. Illinois has the most liberal laws for voting and in Illinois you can still request a mail-in ballot.
Coleman added there are two important factors to follow when running for election. First of all, you will need to have a poll watcher — a credible and qualified person of the affiliate party to watch and observe voters who is allowed to stay in the polling place during the voting time period. The poll watcher can observe voters and call into effect someone that isn’t who they say they are. The Election Judge would then have to ask to see his/her voter registration card to clarify the situation. Also, Coleman told the group you can sign up and become a registrar through the county clerk’s Office.
Second, qualified Election Judges are needed for the administration of elections on election day. Coleman said the Election Judge can enter the voting booth to assist the voter. Which judge is allowed depends on whether the voter is Republican or Democrat, .
Spinner mentioned the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans held their combined rally with AFSCME in support of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget implementation of an additional $500 million payment into the state employee pension. He said members John Bucari, Dick Breckenridge, Pam Waterman and Guylia Grigsby all attended. Member Eric Kenney was one of four retirees who spoke at the rally. The sub-chapter had six members present and that was the most of any sub-chapter, according to Spinner.
Louis Goseland gave the monthly legislative update. Goseland said the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans are encouraging the General Assembly to support and adopt Pritzker’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan, which would allocate an additional $500 over and above the state’s yearly minimum pension payment to help pay down old debt. The proposed amount would come from unexpected revenue generated from resources such as taxes from cannabis sales and the General Revenue Fund. If adopted, it will save taxpayers $1.8 billion in higher interest costs that won’t have to be paid between now and 2045.
This proposed would mark the first time since 1994 that the state would address its pension debt by making more than the required contribution to the pension system.
Goseland informed the group on the federal level the United States Postal Reform passed, so in 2022 there will be changes in obligations for the USPS services. Each office is expected to conduct business six days a week and change the infrastructure for senior citizens.
Goseland said the Alliance decided to hire a part-time organizer. The executive offices from the labor unions across the state voted to hire Crystal Abel, who is active in the Bloomington area.
Goseland finished his report by notifying members to watch their emails for Zoom training: a basic step-by-step process on how to adapt to the Zoom procedure.
Spinner said everyone will receive a ballot in the mail for the election of officers, Executive Board members and one trustee for the upcoming April election.
The next Sub-Chapter 87 meeting is scheduled for April 11 at the Taylorville Christian County Coal Museum, 1324 E. Park St., in Taylorville, with a catered luncheon at noon and meeting to follow at 1 p.m. Charles Martin, Director of Taylorville Christian County Coal Museum, and James Hurtte, retired coal miner and safety engineer, will be discussing the coal mine. To register and participate contact Spinner at 217-324-2018 or email spinner@consolidated.net. There will be access for the Zoom meeting too.
Spinner asked for a motion to make a monetary donation to the museum (not-for-profit organization) for use of the building. A motion was made and carried to donate $100 for use of the museum for the April 11 meeting.
Spinner mentioned the Aug. 8 meeting is scheduled for a Summer Noon Luncheon at Arpeggio Winery, 778 US Highway 51, Pana. There will be a catered meal brought in for the luncheon and the meeting will start at 1 p.m. James Hurtte, former Peabody Safety Manager turned first responder, will speak on fire safety and how to handle and control fires.
Spinner told the group the annual letter that comes out has been done by special needs children who stuffed envelopes. Spinner suggested the sub-chapter make a donation to the kids involved so they could plan a luncheon or some other event.
Spinner mentioned in closing an audit was conducted on the treasurer’s books in December and all trustees signed off on it.
