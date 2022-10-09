AFSCME Sub-Chapter 87 retirees meet

On Sept. 13, the AFSCME Sub-Chapter 87 retirees held their monthly meeting at the Hillsboro Farm Bureau. There were 10 members in attendance.
Due to a conflict, President David Spinner asked Vice President Randy Leuschke to chair the meeting. Leuschke asked everyone to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Next, Leuschke noted that Connie Virden had been instrumental in acquiring the speaker, Alice Christenberry, Development Associate from Kemmerer Village Child Care Agency.
Christenberry started her presentation by telling everyone “Kemmerer Village is 108 years old. There is 150 full-time staff with 24-hour care. It is a Presbyterian Child Care Agency providing Foster Care, Residential Treatment, Equestrian and Pet Therapy, Adoption Services, Recreational Occupational Therapy, the IIAA and Christian camping supporting children and families since 1914.” The Board of Directors determines policies for the agency.
Kemmerer Village provides community-based services for children and adolescents, birth–21 years of age. The agency is currently serving over 160 children in Residential and Foster Care. Kemmerer Village Community Services provides these services to over 100 foster homes throughout the counties of Christian, Montgomery, Shelby, Fayette, Macon and Moultrie. Their goal is to return home or thrive in compatible foster care. Foster Care had 15 adoptions in the last two years. Foster families and kids build relationships with one another. Former youth have continued to reconnect at annual Kemmerer reunions.
To become a foster parent, you must be finger printed, pass a DCFS background check, participate in minimum of 16 hours of training, agree to ongoing training, complete a multiple-step home study, undergo routine monitoring, provide references, agree to provide for the child emotionally, physically and financially, and have the physical space required in their home to receive the youth. Foster parents are not limited by age, gender, religion, marital status, etc. The agency is always looking for good people to join the mission.
Kemmerer Village has residential treatment for children 12-19 years old. Kids come from all over the state. The agency provides services for trauma-related issues, depression, ADHD, anxiety and mood disorders. The kids attend school on campus. They participate in sports. Seven to eight kids live in a cottage on campus. There are a principal, a pastor and chapel on the grounds. An on-campus pastor provides church services on Sunday afternoons for children and staff to attend.
Kids play soccer, track, basketball, baseball, go swimming at The Y in Taylorville, ride horses, participate in art, gardening, piano and music. Kids can do day activities in St. Louis, such as the Bird Sanctuary, St. Louis Zoo and the Arch.
Several kids learned to play the guitar and write music and there is an annual talent show at the agency.
Kids can volunteer for any recreational therapy on campus.
There is a graduation ceremony every year. Summer school is available for four weeks. The greatest challenge the agency faces today is building and maintaining staff like all businesses. Open staff positions can be viewed at kemmererervillage.org and include workers to help out as child care techs in cottages with the kids. In Residential Care, 70% of youth return to a less-restrictive environment, including returning home, compatible foster care or transitional living for older youth.
Christenberry invited everyone to come for a visit and take a look at the facility to see how they can help out by fostering a child, fostering to adopt, donating, working at Kemmerer or becoming an advocate.
Leuschke opened the meeting with a moment of silence for deceased Sub-Chapter member Frances Dillard of Edinburg and Guylia Grigsby, AFSCME member recovering from a recent surgery.
Leuschke stated that membership had declined from 721 to 718. However, there are two new SERS members, John Barrett of Decatur and Tonya Davis of Warrensburg.
Leuschke asked if everyone had read the minutes of last month’s meeting. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Virden and seconded by Joyce Shelton. Motion carried.
The Treasurer’s report was given by Leuschke. Lucy Caulk entertained a motion to accept the report. Gordon Sheehan seconded it and the motion carried.
Sheehan of Hillsboro was the winner of the monthly drawing.
The next Decatur in-person and Zoom meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. in the Decatur Public Library. Dr. Rimiko Thomas, PhD, License Counseling Psychologist, from St. Louis, will be the guest speaker regarding mental health issues.
The next Hillsboro in-person meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. in the Hillsboro Farm Bureau building. The guest speaker is to be announced.
New members or retired seniors interested in keeping up to date on current state and federal issues are welcome to attend. If you would like to register and participate in the next meeting contact President David Spinner at 217-324-2018 or email Bspinner@consolidated.net.
