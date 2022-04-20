On April 11, the AFSCME Sub-Chapter 87 retirees held their monthly meeting at the Christian County Coal Mine Museum in Taylorville. There were 27 members and five guests present.
President David Spinner thanked Dick Breckenridge for securing Tucker Winas an Illinois FFA student and young technician to help set up the Zoom portion of the meeting on a big screen for the group.
Spinner introduced Chuck Martin, Executive Director of the Christian County Coal Mine Museum.
Martin welcomed everyone to the meeting. He is a former Coffeen Coal miner and his wife, Mary Jo, are the caretakers of the museum. He took on the huge responsibility of managing the museum in honor of his father, who was a dedicated coal miner.
The museum was previously located on the square in Taylorville until more space was needed to display items. The new building became available and was donated by Pat (Banko) Klingler and her late husband, Bob, in memory of her coal mining father.
Martin stated that the new museum building is located on 7,000 square feet and was founded in 2003 by Will Stone. The museum is a not-for-profit organization. However in Illinois, $5,100 in property taxes has to be paid on it. This is the biggest expense it incurs.
The museum has hundreds of pictures on display and one case with exhibits over 100 years old. There is a simulated coal mine on site and displays of local history, including that of Peabody 10. He said coming soon will be an exhibit on the “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” donated by Carol Alexander of the Taylorville Tourism Council.
He said the museum is dedicated to preserving the coal mining history and would be happy to open up for anyone or groups who are interested and give them a tour. The Christian County Coal Mine Museum’s address is 1324 E. Park Street, Taylorville, and the phone number is 217-526-4408.
A catered luncheon was served prior to the meeting. AFSCME member Linda Curtin made peach cobbler and chocolate cake-like brownies for all to enjoy.
Following the luncheon, the first speaker was James Hurtte, a mining engineer and safety professional. He is a certified mine examiner, mine manager, shaft and slope supervisor, and explosives shot-firer in Illinois, Kentucky and Colorado; as well as an adjunct college professor for Vincennes University in Indiana. Additionally, he is a National Safety Council first-aid instructor, federally certified mine rescue instructor and mine safety instructor for surface and underground mines.
Hurtte was dressed in his coal mine attire. He had worked in the coal industry for 32 years, including 22 years on mine rescue teams. He started his presentation on the basics of coal mining. He said the U.S. has more coal than anywhere in the world and 70% of world steel production utilizes coal.
Next, he showed an old coal mining film of the early days of coal mining. The miners worked 12-14 hours a day with little or no supervision digging by hand. He then described differences between the Slope Mines, Drift Mine sand Shaft Mines. Differences in room and pillar mining vs. longwall mining methods were also explained.
Slopes are commonly used in underground coal mines. Tunnels are driven from the surface down to the coal seam on approximately 17-degree angles. Belt conveyors installed in the slope carry mined coal to the surface. Men and material also get into the mine by traveling through the slope.
Drift Mining is used to access a range of minerals like gold, coal, quartz and zinc. Tunnels are normally driven horizontally into an outcropping of the coal or other minerals being mined. It poses higher economical means of recovery than some other types of underground mining. The tunnels are also used for ventilation and haulage.
Shaft Mining is used for many purposes. The elevator, connected to a head frame and hoist, carries the miners down underground and can hold over 40 people. The same shaft can also be used to take equipment and supplies underground. Shafts are also utilized to bring the mined product to the surface. A ventilation shaft may be equipped with large fans and steel housings to direct air through the mine.
Louis Goseland, Executive Director of the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans (IARA), gave an update on legislation. He said last Friday was the last day for the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposal to infuse the pension funds with $500 million had passed.
The Affordable Insulin Act concerns an insulin urgent-need program. By July 1, each manufacturer shall establish procedures to make insulin available to eligible individuals who are in urgent need of insulin or who are in need of access to an affordable insulin supply. This sets forth provisions concerning insulin urgent-need program exceptions, eligibility, forms, applications, claims and reimbursement, co-payments, information sheets, navigators and penalties and amends the Illinois Insurance Code.
The Act provides concerns related to cost sharing in prescription insulin drugs and coverage for prescription insulin drugs to limit the total amount the insurer is required to pay for a 30-day supply of covered prescription insulin drugs at an amount not to exceed $35 (rather than $100)). Effective immediately.
Goseland also informed the group that on the federal level the United States Postal Reform passed and there will be changes in obligations for the USPS worker. Each office will ensure a six-day delivery and change the infrastructure for senior citizens.
Goseland introduced Krystie Able, IARA’s new organizer, who spoke to the group. Able noted there are a couple of Virtual Town Hall meetings coming up for this year’s IARA “Older Americans’ Month” with Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky. The first one is scheduled for May 3 at 9:30 a.m. and the other is May 9 at 11 a.m. She invited everyone to get involved and sign up, especially with the elections coming ahead. These meetings will be via Zoom webinar. If you are interested in joining one or more of the meetings, you need to RSVP and register on website tinyurl.com/2022oam.
Spinner said he would host meetings to help the IARA with addressing envelopes and mass mailings like what was done for the Fair Tax.
Spinner told the group thanks to Maria Britton-Sipe, AFSCME Retiree Coordinator, and her recruitment efforts there are now a total of 722 members.
The Decatur May meeting will be in person and virtual via Zoom on May 9 at 1 p.m. at the Decatur Public Library. Speaker is Maria Britton Sipe, AFSCME Retiree Coordinator.
The next AFSCME Sub-Charter 87 Retirees meeting will be in person and is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. in the Hillsboro Farm Bureau building. Featured speaker will be Sipe.
The group welcomes new members or any retired senior who wants to stay informed on current state and federal issues.
If you would like to register and participate in the next meeting you may contact President David Spinner at 217-324-2018 or email Bspinner@consolidated.net.
