On Monday, December 13, 2021 the AFSCME Sub-Chapter #87 Retirees held a Zoom meeting for current members, new members and retired seniors.
President David Spinner welcomed everyone to the meeting and thanked Louis Goseland, Executive Director of the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans for being the Zoom Host.
First of all, Eric Kenny asked for a moment of silence regarding the 800,000 deaths related to the COVID-19 and the devastation and loss in 6 states from last Friday’s Tornados.
Spinner introduced the first speaker, Joanna Webb-Gauvin, AFSCME Legislative Director. He heard her presentation at the Presidents Statewide meeting regarding upcoming pension concerns and invited her to speak to the group.
Gauvin started out by saying that during an Executive Board meeting a member brought a mailer to her asking for support, monetary giving and a signature. This is a campaign for a resolution or constitutional amendment for congressional term limits. She stated that if you get a mailer similar to this one don’t sign it until you have researched it.
Gauvin said that Scott Walker, former Governor of Wisconsin has been working for decades to try and get a legal theory that calls for a generic application in order to get a Constitutional Convention combined. If they were to have a Constitutional Convention then all the bills would be on the table for changes such as a balanced budget, term limits, etc. not just one item. Then Congress and 34 states would have to ratify the amendment and this is not the time to do this. A new convention can be held to amend the founding document if two-thirds of the state’s request one. That’s the magic number of 34 states. No one has ever used this mechanism, though many have tried to do so.
Gauvin stated that in 2022 we don’t know who will control Congress. The Illinois Legislature voted to put the Workers’ Rights Amendment on the Illinois’ 2022 ballot.
Voters will consider a constitutional amendment to make a very specific change banning any law or local ordinance “that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety.” People need a voice in the work place and this amendment would be very good for Illinois workers. We really need to work hard to pass it.
Gauvin told the group the legislative and congressional maps were delayed due to the pandemic and we don’t really know the districts yet. They are currently being reviewed with challenges to some districts mostly in the Chicago and Suburban areas. Petitions won’t circulate until early January. The Primary election is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The General election is still in November. She said that we need to talk to members and have a good relation with them about the upcoming election. The Litchfield and Decatur districts are not anticipated to change.
Spinner asked Louis Goseland to present his monthly update on State and Federal legislation. Goseland said that President Biden will meet with one of two holdouts this week regarding the Build Back Better legislation.
The Secretary of Health and Human Services will negotiate up to 250 of the most expensive drugs, including insulin. Insulin being capped at $35. The out-of-pocket amount has gone down from $5,000 per year to $2,000.
The proposed $400 billion proposal and economic stimulus plan has been negotiated down to $150 billion. This is the largest ever and we need to celebrate. This will expand outlets for funding access to Home & Community-Based Services. We need to support in-care for loved ones.
Goseland told the group seniors having hearing aids did pass. The Senate passed the bill as is.
President Spinner said that there will be an E Board meeting next year and the topic for discussion along with proper meeting protocol. Regardless, if Louis agrees, we will continue to hold one Zoom meeting for members who cannot attend in person. The Sub-Chapter leadership will determine what to do for next year and communicate it through the annual letter.
Spinner brought up the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans Annual Virtual Senior Power Celebration on December 2 and mentioned that four of our members attended; Vanessa Rice, Becky Spinner, Eric Kenney and himself. Many thanks to the members for giving their time to attend.
Spinner told the group that AFSCME Retiree Membership Chapter 31 has increased by 4,000 new members in the past year for a record number of 29,820 members.
Spinner said here were 28 members present and 5 guests for a total of 33 people in attendance. He stated that we hope everyone will continue to attend the meetings and stay informed on current State and Federal issues.
Becky Spinner read a note of “Thanks” from the Quilts of Valor Foundation regarding our recent donation.
The next meeting will be at the Decatur Library on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. and also on Zoom. Karl Coleman, Macon County Board Member, Decatur Public Library Board Member and chief of staff for Senator Doris Turner will be the featured speakers.
The next Sub-Chapter #87 meeting will be on March 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hillsboro Farm Bureau. Speaker to be determined if we have an in-person meeting.
To register and participate in the next AFSCME Retiree Sub-Chapter 87 Zoom meeting you may contact President, David Spinner at 217-324-2018 or email Bspinner@consolidated.net.
