ADM (NYSE: ADM) has again been recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This marks the fourth consecutive year ADM has received this recognition, which honors companies that understand the importance of leading, prioritize ethical business performance, and have demonstrated an overall commitment to integrity.
ADM is one of only nine honorees in the Food, Beverage & Agriculture category.
"Each day, our colleagues around the world work to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life, while following the highest standards of honesty and integrity," said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. "We are immensely proud of being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies again this year, and for the recognition of our deep commitment to ethical business practices, transparency and corporate citizenship."
"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to ADM for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."
Methodology & Scoring
Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.
To view the full list of this year's honorees, visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
