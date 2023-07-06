The Emerging Leader Institute recently presented Certificates of Completion and achievement to Tricia Addis, Service Manager/Dispatcher at Jansen’s Heating & Air; Kenneth Stice, Teutopolis Plant Manager of Siemer Milling Co.; and Christina Buchanan, General Manager of Culver’s of Effingham.
They were honored during the final session of the 22-month leadership development series. The Emerging Leader Institute includes educational sessions, peer-to-peer exercises and discussions, and personal individualized coaching for practical real-time application in live work settings.
Topics include Creating Vision and Decision Making, Goal Setting and Execution, Coaching and Mentoring, Accountability and Delegation, Leading Change, Courage and Passion, Building Community, Culture Development and Integration, Strategic Execution, Continuous Improvement, Leadership Transitions, and Customer Loyalty. Sessions were led and facilitated by Leadership Coach Dan Woods.
“The personal and professional growth of skills, decision-making and confidence has been exciting to be a part of. I’m very proud of each of them," said Woods. “Keep an eye on these leaders, their businesses, and what they will achieve for years to come. Congratulations!“
When asked why the Emerging Leader Institute is the choice for a growing and ambitious leader, Woods added, “There is no better learning lab than applying leadership experience and best practices to real-time, real-life situations. It can be the most challenging, yet this is the best environment to see someone thrive and rise to the top. It’s extremely meaningful to the high-potential leader and produces significant results for the company.”
The Next Emerging Leader Institute will begin this September. For more information contact Dan Woods, Woods Advisors LLC, at danwoodsfache@gmail.com.
