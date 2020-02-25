Academic Challenge regional competition held at LLC

The regional Academic Challenge was recently held at Lake Land College and 22 schools, registering 318 students came together to battle in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics.
Paris, St. Anthony and Mattoon high schools were victorious in their divisions and took home the regional championship titles. Winners in team and individual competition will advance to sectionals at Eastern Illinois University.
Teams advancing for the 300 division were St. Anthony High School, first; Casey-Westfield High School, second; Neoga High School, third; Altamont High School, fourth; and Cumberland High School, fifth.
Teams advancing for the 700 division were Paris High School, first; and Sullivan High School; second.
Teams advancing for the 1500 division were Mattoon High School, first; and Effingham High School, second.
Individual Results
The following individuals were recognized at the event. Those who qualified will be advancing to the Academic Challenge sectionals at Eastern Illinois University. Total number of questions on the exam is as follows: biology – 50 questions, chemistry – 40 questions, computer science – 30 questions, engineering graphics – 40 questions, English – 80 questions, mathematics – 30 questions and physics – 35 questions.
Division 300:
In the biology division were Makenzi Walk (40) of Brownstown High School, Emilee Mossman (39) of St. Anthony High School and Jake McBride (37) of Altamont High School. In the Chemistry division were Kate Hartke (22) of St. Anthony High School, Keifer Ree (20) of Stewardson-Strasburg High School, Mason Roberts (19) of Casey-Westfield High School and Eve Brown (19) of Cumberland High School. In the computer science division were Jordan Miller (11) of Altamont High School, Eddie Taylor (11) of Casey-Westfield High School, Andrew Cole (11) of Cumberland High School and Anna Miller (11) of Neoga High School. In the engineering graphics division were Will Thoele (19) of Dieterich High School, Mason Roberts (16) of Casey-Westfield High School and Sophie Deters (16) of St. Anthony High School. In the English division were Rylee Peterson (70) of Neoga High School, Davis Tingley (68) of St. Anthony High School and Olivia Spraul (66) of St. Anthony High School. In the mathematics division were Michael Kaldas (26) of St. Anthony High School, Emilee Mossman (22) of St. Anthony High School and Sharon Dong (20) of St. Anthony High School. In the physics division were Claire Sudkamp (17) of St. Anthony High School, Marco Costa (16) of Altamont High School Dean Kaufman (16) of Stewardson-Strasburg High School and Maxwell Carr (16) of Windsor High School.
Division 700:
In the biology division were Drew Cearlock (37) of Paris High School, Carson Beyers (35) of Shelbyville High School, Katelyn Townsend (32) of Pana High School, Noah Bates (32) of Sullivan High School and Paul Bates (32) of Sullivan High School. In the chemistry division were Dustin Creech (31) of Paris High School, Paul Niemerg (26) of Teutopolis High School, Brock Schoonover (24) of Pana High School and Adelyne Deere (24) of Pana High School. In the computer science division were Justyn Allen (14) of Paris High School, Karson Martin (12) of Paris High School and Adam Creech (12) of Paris High School. In the engineering graphics division were Noah Bates (20) of Sullivan High School, Cooper Browne (16) of Sullivan High School and Dasey Swiney-Fredrick (15) of Sullivan High School. In the English division were Reagan Crouse (70) of Sullivan High School, Gary Herschberger (69) of Sullivan High School and Shyanne Hunter (66) of Sullivan High School. In the mathematics division were Joe Niemerg (16) of Teutopolis High School, Richard Lin (14) of Paris High School, Nathan Minnis (14) of Paris High School and Mattie Thoele (14) of Teutopolis High School. In the physics division were Nick Tensen (18) of Teutopolis High School, Quinton Perry (14) of Pana High School and Justyn Allen of Paris High School.
Division 1500:
In the biology division were Aidan Peterson (30) of Charleston High School, Jenaya Carter (29) of Mattoon High School, Gavin Gonzalez (28) of Mattoon High School and Zach Kyle (28) of Effingham High School. In the chemistry division were Dane Seiler (25) of Effingham High School, Chuck Westendorf (24) of Effingham High School and Kegan Kirts (23) of Mattoon High School. In the computer science division were Wyatt Webb (14) of Mattoon High School, Ethan Hadl (13) of Charleston High School and Rick Wright (13) of Mattoon High School. In the engineering graphics division were Gabe Schuette (22) of Effingham High School, Rick Wright (20) of Mattoon High School and Frank Rosen (19) of Effingham High School. In the English division were Jake Crews (69) of Charleston High School, Lahiru Periyannan (67) of Charleston High School and Rachel Sloss (65) of Effingham High School. In the mathematics division were Lahiru Periyannan (17) of Charleston High School, Landon Kasey (17) of Mattoon High School and Dane Seiler (17) of Effingham High School. In the physics division were Chuck Westendorf (17) of Effingham High School, Ethan Hadley (16) of Charleston High School, Kody Kemper (11) of Charleston High School, Gabe Schuette (11) of Effingham High School and Ashton Baker (11) of Effingham High School.
Students completed written examinations in seven different areas of study: biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics. Each student participated in two tests and the highest scores by members of each team determined the composite team score.
The following students received a $1,000 scholarship/tuition waiver from the college for their high academic achievement at the event:
Biology
Makenzi Walk, Brownstown High School
Emilee Mossman, St. Anthony High School
Chemistry
Dustin Creech, Paris High School
Paul Niemerg, Teutopolis High School
Computer Science
Justyn Allen, Paris High School
Wyatt Webb, Mattoon High School
Engineering Graphics
Gabe Schuette, Effingham High School
Noah Bates, Sullivan High School
English
Rylee Peterson, Neoga High School
Reagan Crouse, Sullivan High School
Mathematics
Michael Kaldas, St. Anthony High School
Emilee Mossman, St. Anthony High School
Physics
Nick Tensen, Teutopolis High School
Claire Sudkamp, St. Anthony High School
