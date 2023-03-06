Academic Challenge regional competition held at Lake Land College

The regional Academic Challenge was recently held at Lake Land College and several local schools came together to battle in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics.
St. Anthony, Sullivan and Mattoon high schools were victorious in the 300, 700 and 1500 divisions respectively and took home the regional championship titles.
Lake Land College also awarded several participants across various categories tuition waivers for outstanding performances.
The waiver recipients include Tobin Morrison, Colin Griguhn, August Siemer, Mason Tegler, Conner Yates, Paul Bates, Marshal Tipsword, Lincoln Wheeler, Sam Deters, Ryan Rich, Keenan Kersh and Sydni Waidelich.
The following area students earned individual awards in the respective categories.
Chemistry 300
Pierce Verdeyen, St. Anthony High School, second
Michael Beaumont, Cumberland High School, third
Faith Brown, Cumberland High School, third
Chemistry 700
Isaac Chambers, Shelbyville High School, second
Aydan Fisher, Shelbyville High School, third
Biology 300
Laney Brandenburg, Neoga High School, first
Will Hoene, St. Anthony High School, first
Logan Cornett, Altamont High School, second
Ellere Repp, Cumberland High School, second
Megan Baker, Neoga High School, second
Biology 700
Isaac Chambers, Shelbyville High School, third
Computer Science 300
Ryan Rich, Dieterich High School, first
Will Hoene, St. Anthony High School, second
Mitch Blade, Cumberland High School, third
Computer Science 700
Garrett Endsley, Shelbyville High School, third
Engineering Graphics 300
Connor Flach, Dieterich High School, second
Engineering Graphics 700
Adam Lustig, Teutopolis High School, second
Jesse Helton, Shelbyville High School, third
English 300
Haley Lindsey, Neoga High School, first
Lillian Ryan, Cumberland High School, second
Joanna Mitchell, St. Anthony High School, third
Gracie Passalacqua, St. Anthony High School, third
English 700
August Siemer, Teutopolis High School, first
Math 300
Marshall Tipsword, Cumberland High School, first
Haley Lindsey, Neoga High School, second
Sam Deters, St. Anthony High School, second
Pierce Verdeyen, St. Anthony High School, second
Michael Beaumont, Cumberland High School, third
Adrian Stewart, Neoga High School, third
Laney Brandenburg, Neoga High School, third
Briar Smith, Stewardson-Strasburg High School, third
Math 700
Bo Hilbert, Shelbyville High School, second
Physics 300
Dagon Smith, Cumberland High School, first
Sam Deters, St. Anthony High School, first
Denton Nebel, Cumberland High School, second
Marshal Tipsword, Cumberland High School, second
Elliott Frisbie, St. Anthony High School, third
Physics 700
August Siemer, Teutopolis High School, first
Isaac Vahling, Teutopolis High School, third
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.