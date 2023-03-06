Academic Challenge regional competition held at Lake Land College

St. Anthony students who competed in the Academic Challenge were, from left, front row, Joanna Mitchell, Gracie Passalacqua, Madelyn Kibler, Grace Walker; center row, Cameran Rios, Sydney Kibler, Elliot Frisbie; back row, Grace Niebrugge, Andrea Rudolphi, Pierce Verdeyen and Will Hoene.

The regional Academic Challenge was recently held at Lake Land College and several local schools came together to battle in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics.

St. Anthony, Sullivan and Mattoon high schools were victorious in the 300, 700 and 1500 divisions respectively and took home the regional championship titles.

Lake Land College also awarded several participants across various categories tuition waivers for outstanding performances.

The waiver recipients include Tobin Morrison, Colin Griguhn, August Siemer, Mason Tegler, Conner Yates, Paul Bates, Marshal Tipsword, Lincoln Wheeler, Sam Deters, Ryan Rich, Keenan Kersh and Sydni Waidelich.

The following area students earned individual awards in the respective categories.

Chemistry 300

Pierce Verdeyen, St. Anthony High School, second

Michael Beaumont, Cumberland High School, third

Faith Brown, Cumberland High School, third

Chemistry 700

Isaac Chambers, Shelbyville High School, second

Aydan Fisher, Shelbyville High School, third

Biology 300

Laney Brandenburg, Neoga High School, first

Will Hoene, St. Anthony High School, first

Logan Cornett, Altamont High School, second

Ellere Repp, Cumberland High School, second

Megan Baker, Neoga High School, second

Biology 700

Isaac Chambers, Shelbyville High School, third

Computer Science 300

Ryan Rich, Dieterich High School, first

Will Hoene, St. Anthony High School, second

Mitch Blade, Cumberland High School, third

Computer Science 700

Garrett Endsley, Shelbyville High School, third

Engineering Graphics 300

Connor Flach, Dieterich High School, second

Engineering Graphics 700

Adam Lustig, Teutopolis High School, second

Jesse Helton, Shelbyville High School, third

English 300

Haley Lindsey, Neoga High School, first

Lillian Ryan, Cumberland High School, second

Joanna Mitchell, St. Anthony High School, third

Gracie Passalacqua, St. Anthony High School, third

English 700

August Siemer, Teutopolis High School, first

Math 300

Marshall Tipsword, Cumberland High School, first

Haley Lindsey, Neoga High School, second

Sam Deters, St. Anthony High School, second

Pierce Verdeyen, St. Anthony High School, second

Michael Beaumont, Cumberland High School, third

Adrian Stewart, Neoga High School, third

Laney Brandenburg, Neoga High School, third

Briar Smith, Stewardson-Strasburg High School, third

Math 700

Bo Hilbert, Shelbyville High School, second

Physics 300

Dagon Smith, Cumberland High School, first

Sam Deters, St. Anthony High School, first

Denton Nebel, Cumberland High School, second

Marshal Tipsword, Cumberland High School, second

Elliott Frisbie, St. Anthony High School, third

Physics 700

August Siemer, Teutopolis High School, first

Isaac Vahling, Teutopolis High School, third

Tags

Trending Video