Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander D. Hewkin, 27, Altamont, July 15 on charge of driving while license suspended. Hewkin posted $250 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Brandon S. Giddens, 28, Louisville, July 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Giddens posted $575 and was released.
Effingham city police arrested Brian A. Niebrugge, 57, Effingham, July 16 on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Niebrugge was given notice to appear and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Vimount A. Hughes Jr., 38, Decatur, July 16 on charges of driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, Macon County warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. Hughes Jr. was given notice to appear by Macon County.
Effingham County deputies arrested David Reed, 48, Effingham, July 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Reed was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander D. Hewkin, 27, Altamont, July 15 on charge of driving while license suspended. Hewkin posted $250 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Brandon S. Giddens, 28, Louisville, July 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Giddens posted $575 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.