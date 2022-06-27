The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 59 new cases of COVID reported from Friday, June 1 through Thursday, June 23.
The Health Department is also receiving daily calls from people who have tested positive at home or who know they have been exposed to someone who tested positive on a home test. The amount of home tests indicates the confirmed numbers are an undercount.
With the July 4 holiday approaching, ECHD reminds residents of the steps you can take to reduce their risk of COVID. The more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself:
• Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters.
• Avoid crowded indoor spaces
• If you do go into crowded indoor spaces mask up (KN95 mask are very effective and comfortable to wear).
• Ensure good ventilation indoors.
• Do a rapid test before large gatherings and a few days after.
• Stay home and test if feeling unwell.
• Socialize outdoors.
• Wash your hands.
Whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, call the Effingham County Health Department on 217-342-9237 and choose the clinic option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment.
The COVID Testing Center is now in the white hoop building by ECHD, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. Clinic hours have been expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Testing is still drive-thru only.
ECHD asks people who need testing to drive into the white hoop building, call the Health Department at 217-342-9237 and choose the COVID testing call option. A member of the testing team will then come out to the white hoop building to meet you.
No insurance is required for these free tests, which are available for ages 5 and older. No appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are given the same day, while PCR results take two to three days. There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
For more information on testing call ECHD on 217-342-9237 and select COVID testing
