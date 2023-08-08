The 82nd annual Kirchhofer reunion was July 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church basement in Stewardson.
After all in attendance were introduced, the common table prayer was repeated before eating a basket dinner at noon. Some shared photographs. A collection was taken to help with the costs of using the facility.
Attending were Patrick Kirchhofer of Peoria; Paul Schultz of Bourbonnais; Madison Orr of Thomasboro; Hank and Mary Sims, Hank and Cindy Bauer, Kent and Karen Briles and Don Bauer, all of Windsor; Brandon and Shyann Evans, and Jason, Katie and Brilynn Durbin, all of Strasburg; Brad and Sandy Hoene, Gary and Johnna Schultz, Jacob Schultz, Jonathan Schultz, Ruthann Nichols, Blake Nichols, Kari Schultz, Kay Schultz and Joel Schultz, all of Stewardson; Joy Ealy, Naomi and Norman Kirchhofer and Stan Kirchhofer, all of Shumway; Reba Kortte of Sigel; Grace Boldt of Effingham; and Deanna Myers, Valerie Hanks, Ryder Luttrell, Maci Luttrell, Leanna Moreu, Heaven Drury, Maelynn Drury, Alexis Drury, Doris Myers, Joan Hicks and Joyce Thompson, all of Ramsey.
The next Kirchhofer reunion will be at Trinity Lutheran Church of Stewardson on Sunday, July 28, 2024.
