40 & 8 contributes to Eagle Scout project

In November 2022, the 40 & 8 learned of Layne Jones and his Eagle Scout project to work on Operation Christmas Child.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Its mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ. The shoeboxes are shipped outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease and to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S.
The Effingham County 40 & 8 learned of the project and decided to be part of the large group to provide financial assistance to Layne. With all of the funds that Layne collected, he was able to send out 179 gifts.
Layne is the son of Carmen Spencer and is currently a junior at Beecher City High School, where he plays basketball, baseball and competes in Scholastic Bowl. He also is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. After high school, Layne plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in engineering.
