Every year the Effingham County 40 & 8, V-1439 presents Nurse’s Training Scholarships to selected Effingham County high school seniors.
This year Dieterich High School senior Madilyn Brummer and Effingham High School senior Talia Coburn were presented each a scholarship by Chef de Gare (Commander) Ralph Rounds. The scholarship is valued at $3,000. Brummer and Coburn are the 113th and 114th recipients of the Nurse’s Training Scholarship.
The scholarships were named “Longevity Service Scholarship” to honor members who have been with the Effingham County 40 & 8 for many years.
Brummer’s scholarship was named for Thomas Springer of Effingham. Springer served during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Army. He served for nine years working in communications and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Coburn’s scholarship was named for Richard Niebrugge of Effingham. Richard served with the Illinois National Guard in Effingham during the Vietnam era. He served for eight years working with mortars and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Both Springer and Niebrugge have been members of the 40 & 8 for over 40 years and their service to the 40 & 8 is greatly appreciated.
This year the 40 & 8 was able to present the $3,000 scholarships thanks to a donation from the Effingham County Marine Corps League.
Brummer, who is the daughter of Scott and Tracy Brummer, is planning to attend Lake Land College. Coburn, who is the daughter of Jessica and Michael Overton, is planning to attend Eastern Illinois University.
