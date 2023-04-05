Four School Sisters of Notre Dame will celebrate their jubilees on Sunday, April 23, at the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony Church, following by an open house for family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Anthony Parish Center.
They attended St. Anthony schools in Effingham, and have been servants of the Lord for 50-plus years throughout the world.
Sister Carol Jean Dust is the daughter of Leonard and Mildred Dust. Her siblings include Anita, Michael and Charles, all who have moved from the Effingham area.
Dust made her first profession of vows in 1972 in St. Louis. She received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the former Notre Dame College, St. Louis, in 1973. She taught in two Missouri schools — St. Peter, St. Charles, and Our Lady of Loretto, St. Louis — until 1984. She then studied at Catholic Theological Union, Chicago, and received a master’s degree in theology in 1986.
She was missioned to Honduras in 1987. For 10 years, she taught at the Instituto Notre Dame, El Progreso, serving also as the school’s administrator for the last nine years. She returned to the United States in 1997 and taught at Notre Dame High School, St. Louis, until 2000.
From 2000 to 2007, Dust was the coordinator of religious education at All Saints School, St. Peters, Missouri, and then was called to Rome, where she served as general councilor at the Generalate for 10 years. Since 2019, she has served as School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province ministry commission chairperson and is a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame North American Vocations Team.
Sister Carol Jean Hecht is originally from Peoria but moved to Effingham when her family opened Dan Hecht Chevrolet. She is the daughter of the late Dan and Geraldine (Lawler) Hecht. Her family includes Colleen (George) Nuxoll, Sigel; Judy (William) Cody, Austin, Texas; Kathy Miller-Hecht, Chicago; and Dan (Paula), Jim (Julie), Bob (Janet) and Jerry (Donna), all of Effingham.
She graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1969 and professed her first vows in 1972 in St. Louis. She received a bachelor’s degree in American studies from the former Notre Dame College, St. Louis, in 1973. She then taught at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Louis; St. Mary, Fort Madison, Iowa; Aquinas East, Fort Madison, Iowa: and St. Joseph, Manchester, Missouri. From 1981 to 1984, she was administrator at Visitation Child Development Center, St. Louis.
In 1984, Hecht received a master’s degree in early childhood education from Webster College (now University) Webster Groves, Missouri. After teaching at St. Engelbert, St. Louis, for five years, she went to West Africa, where she spent the next six years teaching at the Women’s Teacher College, Pot Loko, Sierra Leone. Due to unrest, she left Sierra Leone and returned to Missouri, where she taught at St. George, Hermann, for one year, then St. John the Baptist, Red Bud, Illinois; St. Louis Academy, St. Louis; and St. Paul School, St. Paul, Missouri. She now serves as Catholic Pastoral Care Assistant at Friendship Village, Sunset Hills, Missouri.
Sr. Connie Schmidt, SSND, is the daughter of the late Norbert and Martha (Bierman) Schmidt of rural Effingham. She has four sisters, Kathleen Schmidt of St. Louis, Irene (Dennis) Koester of Effingham, Pat (Don) Will of Lillyville, Carol (John) McNeely of Effingham, and one brother, Bill (Sue) Schmidt of Effingham.
Schmidt entered the Congregation of the School Sisters of Notre Dame following graduation from St. Anthony High School in 1967. She professed her first vows on Jan. 1, 1970, at the Motherhouse in St. Louis.
After graduating from college in 1971, she began teaching at St. Aloysius School, Spanish Lake, Missouri, followed by St. Peter’s School in Jefferson City, Missouri. She professed her final vows at St. Peter’s Church in Jefferson City on Nov. 8, 1975, and became principal at Holy Family School, Freeburg, Missouri, followed by St. Mary’s School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She taught one year at St. Anthony High School in Effingham.
Following a year of study at the Institute of Religious Formation in St. Louis, she served the province as Director of Initial Formation for six years (1987–1993). During that time, she worked part-time with Criminal Justice Ministry of the St. Vincent de Paul Society in St. Louis. She then returned to classroom teaching from 1993 to 1999, serving at Red Cloud Indian School on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. She was then elected to serve as provincial councilor for the former St. Louis Province from 1999 to 2003.
Schmidt then returned to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and worked primarily in pastoral ministry as needed. In 2018, she was called to Rome, where she served the SSND Generalate as Secretary to the General Superior.
Schmidt returned to the states in 2021 and is currently serving as Pastoral Care Minister for School Sisters of Notre Dame at their retirement center, The Sarah Community, located in Bridgeton, Missouri.
Sister Marie Michelle Emmerich, daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Esker) Emmerich, graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1967. Her family includes Patti Devall, Joe and Pat Emmerich and Jerry Emmerich, all of Effingham, Jim and Betty Emmerich of Dieterich and Linda and Bob Gruenwald of Forsyth.
She made her first profession in 1966 in St. Louis. Her ministry years were devoted to teaching, with assignments at Quincy Notre Dame High School, followed by Notre Dame High School in St. Louis. 1978 through 1987, Emmerich served as director of communications at Maria Center at Sancta Maria in Ripa in St. Louis. She facilitated five international and cross-cultural SSND meetings in Rome, Germany, Hungary, Guam and Japan.
Following several years as director of pastoral planning and vice chancellor for the Diocese of Belleville, she served as staff to SSND Leadership for the North American Major Area from 1994 to 1997. She then accepted the position as principal at Notre Dame High School in St. Louis until 2016, when she served as grantwriter for St. Vincent de Paul Council in East St. Louis, Illinois.
Emmerich has a bachelor’s degree in English from the former Notre Dame College in St. Louis and earned a master’s degree in communication arts from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, followed by a doctoral degree in educational leadership from St. Louis University.
She passed away in 2022.
