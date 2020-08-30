4-H Hall of Fame volunteers honored at virtual ceremony

The Illinois 4-H Foundation annually honors longtime volunteers and former staff members for their selfless dedication to 4-H, the University of Illinois Extension youth development program.
In 2020, 86 individuals received the Foundation Hall of Fame Award, presented during a virtual ceremony Aug. 18. Five of the honorees are being named posthumously.
The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers and former 4-H staff. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.
“These volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” said Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization."
Illinois 4-H programs reach nearly 200,000 youth each year through 4-H clubs, camps, educational programs, workshops and conferences held in communities, schools, parks and homes across Illinois. In total, more than 15,000 volunteers fill key leadership and mentoring roles.
“Many volunteers have a tradition of 4-H in their family or were 4-H members themselves,” Barnard says. “More and more, though, adults brand new to the 4-H experience are seeing the value of the life skills development program and volunteering for the first time.”
To volunteer in your community, one may request information from the local Extension office.
“There is a place for everyone in 4-H, whether you have an hour or a lifetime to give,” Barnard said.
The 2020 Hall of fame winners include:
Cathy Schnepper, Clay County; Josh Milliman, Cumberland County; Tom and Bernie Haarmann, Effingham County; Randy Bierman, Jasper County; Terry Mulvany, Marion County; Sandy Brix, Shelby County
“The Foundation provides avenues to support the work of Illinois 4-H by accepting financial gifts specifically directed to the program you wish to support,” Barnard said. “Estate planning services are available to those wishing to continue their 4-H legacy.”
The Illinois 4-H Foundation raises private funds that are invested in Illinois 4-H programs that provide meaningful, positive development experiences for Illinois youth to develop leadership, citizenship and life skills. To learn more, visit: 4hfoundation.illinois.edu.
