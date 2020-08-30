4-H Hall of Fame volunteers honored at virtual ceremony

Tom and Bernard Haarmann were named to the 4-H Hall of Fame for Effingham County. In nominating them, Effingham County 4-H stated, "Tom and Bernie Haarmann are brothers who have a great love for agriculture. They have a greater love for working with and educating youth about agriculture. Both have been a great asset to the Effingham County 4-H program and 4-H families for many years. Tom and Bernie are always eager to share their knowledge and expertise to the youth."