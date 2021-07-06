4-H club learns about 'bee condos'

Donna Loy, leader for the Lit’l Bit Country 4-H Club, organized “4-H Family Night,” a special evening for 4-H families in her 4-H club.
Members celebrated with a pizza party, educational program and activities provided by the University of Illinois Extension office in Effingham County.
Mary Fischer, Horticulture Educator for the University of Illinois Extension Educator serving Clay, Effingham, Fayette, and Jasper counties. provided Lit’l Bit Country 4-H families an educational evening learning about bees. Each 4-H family was provided with materials to build their own Bee Condo. Each month families will report back on any “visitors” they have at their condos.
Visit Facebook page at UIExtensionCEFJ for updates on Lit’l Bit Country condos. If you would like to become a part of this opportunity, you can join Lit’l Bit Country 4-H Club.
For more information on educational programs provided by Mary or for any of your horticulture needs, contact her at 217-347-7773 or email marymf@illinois.edu.
