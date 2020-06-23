The Good Neighbors of Lake Sara are sponsoring the 34th Annual Lake Sara Fireworks on Friday, July 3. The fireworks will begin promptly at 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 11.
According to Fireworks Chairperson John Richards, “Members of our community have missed out on a lot this year. We are so glad that we can still bring this spectacular fireworks display to celebrate our country’s independence.”
The best way to see the fireworks is from a boat on Lake Sara. Terry Trueblood, Commander of the Effingham County Dive and Rescue Team, shares the following tips for safe water viewing:
- Check your boat’s navigation lights before July 3. Your boat must have a white light (stern), and red and green lights (forward).
- Be sure your battery is good and fully charged
- Follow the post-dusk speed limit of 10 mph
- Ensure that you have a life jacket for each passenger and that everyone under the age of 13 is wearing their life jacket
- Avoid overloading your boat
- Designate a driver if you plan to have alcohol on your boat
- Respect the safety perimeter that the Effingham Water Authority (EWA) and Dive Team boats will be patrolling
- Note that both EWA and DNR police will be patrolling the waters before, during and after the fireworks.
To observe the fireworks from land, come to the Lake Sara Beach at the end of Beach Road. To avoid traffic congestion and to keep a safety corridor, there will be no parking allowed on either Beach Road or Moccasin Road. The entrance will be closed promptly at 9 p.m., so get there early. There is plenty of parking available near the beach. You are welcome to view from your car.
A limited number of 50 people will be allowed to view from the beach. Attendees should follow social distancing by maintaining 6 feet apart from other groups. Masks are recommended. If you are sick, please stay home.
Following the fireworks, be patient as the parking lots are emptied in an orderly fashion, and be prepared to follow designated routes. All traffic leaving the beach area will go north on Beach Road in a single lane. At the intersection of Beach Rd. and 1600th Ave (Moccasin Rd.), motorists will have the choice of going west or east. Traffic going east on 1600th Ave toward 1000th St (Lake Sara Rd) will turn left to get to State Highway 32/33.
The Lake Sara Fireworks are paid for solely by private and business donations. Members of the Good Neighbors of Lake Sara will be collecting donations at the entrance to the parking lots at the beach. You can also send donations to Lake Sara Fireworks Fund at P.O. Box 531, Effingham, IL 62401. All contributions are appreciated.
