30th Annual Coles County Barbershop Chorus Christmas Benefit Concerts Dec. 4

For the 30th year, the Coles County Barbershop Chorus (CCC) will present two concerts on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The first performance will start at 3 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth Street in Charleston, and the second concert starts at 7 p.m. at the United Christian Church, 200 E. Lafayette in Mattoon.
The 30-man chorus with three quartets and two ensembles will present the free one-hour program with secular songs like "Jingle Bells" and spiritual songs such as "Go Tell It on the Mountain," "Carol of the Bells," "Drummer Boy" and "O Holy Night." Several area men will join the chorus in singing a medley of Christmas favorites.
The CCC was founded more than 50 years ago. In statewide competition, the group is always finalists and have finished as high as runner-up to much larger choruses in and around the Chicago area.
The chorus prides itself on providing a meaningful and active community outreach, singing at nursing homes, churches, community events and benefit concerts. The chorus also provides financial assistance for area high school vocal music programs. Each year, these two concerts raise in the vicinity of $4,000, every penny of which is given to designated programs.
CCC members are a diverse group of students, farmers, business men, physicians, lawyers, construction workers, teachers and tech workers who form a unified musical fellowship. Some of them have been members for more than 40 years with the average man singing barbershop for about 20 years.
There will be a freewill offering to support food pantry and homeless shelter programs in the area.
