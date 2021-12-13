29 EHS seniors named Illinois State Scholars

Twenty-nine Effingham High School seniors have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) based on their exceptional academic achievement.
“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the Illinois State Scholars for their hard work and commitment inside and outside of the classroom,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “In the past two years, students and families have faced unprecedented difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic from financial and personal ordeals to all of the challenges of remote learning. The achievements of these students are a credit to their perseverance and resilience, and to the support and encouragement of their families, principals, teachers, mentors, counselors and others invested in their growth and success.”
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 17,340 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
The Illinois State Scholar acknowledgement is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar designee receives a congratulatory letter and Certificate of Achievement from ISAC, and can download an official Illinois State Scholar badge to display on their online profiles and social media platforms, as well as share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others.
The following EHS students were named 2022-23 Illinois State Scholars: Sawyer Althoff, Mattie Angel, Megan Ballman, Tori Budde, Chloe Bushue, Serena Buzzard, Cailee Chapman, Alexis Chrappa, Jackson Doedtman, Tyler Feldhake, Dalton Fox, Maxwell Hardiek, Damon Kalber, Katelyn Larsen, Joseph Matteson, Gwendolyn Mihlbachler, Brayden Pals, Krista Phillips, Mahum Rauf, Ethan Ritz, Ariel Rubin, Teagan Rubin, Meredith Schaefer, Ryker Schneider, Jarrett Swan, Jeridyn Thomas, Britney Walls, Eden Wendling, Emily Zhao
