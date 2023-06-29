The 49th annual Day of Prayer for Life was held on June 21 at St. Francis Church, Teutopolis, with approximately 275 people in attendance throughout the day.
Continuous prayer with Eucharistic Adoration by area churches and organizations began at 9 a.m., with Benediction at 7 p.m. by Father Juan Carlos Ruiz, OFM. Father Joe Carlos, OFM, was the honored celebrant at the closing 7:30 p.m. Mass, with concelebrants Father John Titus, Father James Flach, Father Michal Rosa, Father Braden Maher, Father Seth Brown and Father Dominic Vahling. Assisting Father Carlos were Deacon Bruce Scott and Deacon Daniel McGrath. Seminarians Jacob Esker and Joseph Tuttle were servers, along with Joshua Pruemer.
Thanks are extended to all the prayer leaders and musicians of the continuous hours of prayer, all who assisted in honoring life at the closing Mass, including priests, deacons, servers, musicians, sacristan, Fourth Degree KC Honor Guards, lector, gift bearers and American Legion flag bearer. Thanks also to the St. Francis CCW for hosting a reception after the closing Mass.
