The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by Bayer Fund, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits to help their communities. Through the program, farmers enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice. The America’s Farmers programs have given more than $57 million to rural America since 2010.
An Altamont farmer, Marlin Will, recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to the Altamont After School Care Program.
The After School Care program will use the funds to assist in covering the cost of operating the program at no cost to participating families so as not to leave out any families who may not be able to afford participation. Children from both the Altamont Grade School and the Altamont Lutheran School participate in the program.
"Thank You, Marlin, for nominating the program and to the America’s Farmers Grow Communities for the donation. This type of support will again allow the program to begin its 13th year of operation,” said Vern Spilker, the After School Care director.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
To learn how you can be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program will kick off on August 1, 2020, and farmers will once again have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.