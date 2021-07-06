The 47th annual Day of Prayer for Life was held on June 30 at St. Francis Church, Teutopolis, with approximately 250 people in attendance throughout the day.
The day began at 8 a.m. with Mass celebrated by Father Dat Hoang, OFM, and was followed by continuous prayer and worship. Father James Flach was honored guest celebrant of the 7:30 p.m. closing Mass, with con-celebrants Father John Titus and Father Michal Rosa. Deacon Paul Lesupati assisted at Mass.
Thank you is extended to all the prayer leaders and musicians of the continuous hours of prayer. Thanks to all who assisted in honoring life at the opening and closing Masses, including priests, deacons, seminarian, musicians, sacristan, Fourth Degree KC Honor Guards, lectors, minister of the Eucharist, servers, gift bearers and American Legion flag bearers. Thanks also to the St. Francis CCW officers and members for hosting a gracious reception after the closing Mass.
