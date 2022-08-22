Following is a list winners at the 2022 Cumberland County 4-H Fair, which was held for the first time at the new facility established this year by the Cumberland County Extension Education Building Association. If you would like to join 4-H or have any questions about the program, contact the Cumberland County Extension Office at 217-849-3931 or email Jaylynn Schober at jmaxey2@illinois.edu.
Livestock/Small Animals
Swine Show
Champion Purebred AOB Gilt — Champion, Kaitlyn Hemmen. Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels
Champion Purebred Duroc Gilt — Champion, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Eva Phipps, Muddy Creek
Champion Purebred Hampshire Gilt — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane
Champion Yorkshire Gilt — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels
Overall Purebred Gilt — Champion, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane
Overall Crossbred Gilt — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane
Overall Market Gilt — Champion, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane
Crossbred Market Barrow — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels
Purebred Market Barrow — Champion, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane
Jr. Swine Showman — Champion, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Will Deters, Muddy Creek
Sr. Swine Showman — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane
Other Swine exhibitors were Ethan Berlin, Braydon Cox, Corbin Cox, Lexi Will, Sarah Deters, Lainey Reeder, Blake Reeder, Joleen Deters, Kenly Ferris, Wyatt Huddlestun.
Beef Show
Overall Female — Champion. Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Feeder Calf — Champion, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Dairy Market Steer — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Beef Market Steer — Champion, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Eli Walk, Springpoint Rebels
Market Heifer — Champion, Victor Walk, Springpoint Rebels
Weanling — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Jr. Beef Showman — Champion, Eli Walk, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels
Sr. Beef Showman — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Beef Rate of Gain — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Other beef exhibitors were Keegan Groves, Riley Groves, Madison Reeder, Porter Walk, Cash Hurst, Braydon Cox, Corbin Cox.
Sheep Show
Ram Lamb — Champion, Molly Moran, Work & Play; Reserve, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers
Overall Ewe — Champion, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers
Sheep Production — Champion, Macy Moran, Work & Play; Reserve, Molly Moran, Work & Play
Market Lamb — Champion, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Kenly Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers
Jr. Sheep Showman — Champion, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Kenly Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers
Sr. Sheep Showman — Champion, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers
Sheep Rate of Gain — Champion, Macy Moran, Work & Play; Reserve, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers
Other exhibitors in the Sheep Show were Cager Brown, Khloe Brown, Mitch Moran, Ellie Strader, Eva Phipps, and Audrey Strader.
Cat Show
Short Hair Cat — Champion, Corbin Cox, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers
Long Hair Cat — Champion, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers
Best Kept Cat in Memory of James D. Cox — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers; Reserve, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels
Overall Cat Showman — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers; Reserve, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane
Tracy Hoene also exhibited in the cat show.
Goat Show
Overall Pygmy Buck Kid — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Overall Pygmy Doe Kid — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Overall Pygmy Doe — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Overall Dairy Doe Kid — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Lila Light, Muddy Creek
Overall Dairy Doe — Champion, Emma Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Lila Light, Muddy Creek
Dairy Goat Wether — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Emma Light, Muddy Creek
Meat Type Buck Kid — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Meat Type Doe Kid — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Meat Type Doe — Champion, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Jr. Goat Showman — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane
Sr. Goat Showman — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers
Other goat exhibitors were Braydon Cox and Corbin Cox.
Poultry Show
Egg Production — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Emma Light, Muddy Creek
Embryology — Champion, Emma Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Lila Light, Muddy Creek
Market Fryer-Chicken — Champion, Emma Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Lila Light, Muddy Creek
Market Broiler-Chicken — Champion, Michael Alsbury, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Emma Light, Muddy Creek
Chicken Exhibit — Champion, Will Deters
Bantam Chicken Exhibit — Champion, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve – Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels
Duck Exhibit — Champion, Michael Alsbury, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Michael Alsbury, Springpoint Rebels
Duck Market Broiler — Champion, Michael Alsbury, Springpoint Rebels
Other Poultry Exhibit — Champion, Molly Moran, Work & Play; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Turkey Exhibit — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Dog Show
Best Kept Dog — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Beginner I Obedience — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Braydon Cox, Muddy Creek
Beginner II Obedience — Champion, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Novice I Obedience — Champion, Paige Dittamore
Pre-Jr. Showman — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Daniela Hoene, Raisin Kane
Jr. Showman — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane
Sr. Showman — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels
Austin Dittamore and Emma Light also exhibited in the dog show.
Rabbit Show
Overall Doe — Champion, Raegan Will, Work & Play; Reserve, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers
Overall Buck — Champion, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers
Best Fur — Champion, Raegan Will, Work & Play; Reserve, Audrey Strader, Hurricane Hustlers
Meat Pen — Champion, Brooklyn Will, Work & Play; Reserve, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers
Junior Rabbit Showman — Champion, Audrey Strader, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Molly Moran, Work & Play
Senior Rabbit Showman — Champion, Saeward Lazaro, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Draven Vaughn, Hurricane Hustlers
Other exhibitors in the Rabbit Show were Maverick Duvall, Ellie Strader, Daniela Hoene, Tracy Hoene, Dylan Will, Jordynn Rowlee.
Llama/Alpaca Show
Llama/Alpaca Costume Contest — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers
Llama/Alpaca Obstacle Course — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers
Overall Llama — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers
Llama/Alpaca Senior Showman — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers
Horse and Pony Show
Foal — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Donkey — Champion, Braydon Cox, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Corbin Cox, Muddy Creek
Pony at Halter, Mare under 56 inches — Champion, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Horse at Halter, Mare 56 inches and over — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Horse at Halter, Gelding 56 inches and over — Champion, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Jr. Horse Showmanship — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane
Sr. Horse Showmanship — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Beginner Walk — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Madison Heaton, Liberty Hill Rangers
Western Pleasure Pony under 56 inches — Champion, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane
Jr. Western Pleasure Horse 56 inches and over — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane
Sr. Western Pleasure Horse 56 inches and over — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Jr. Horsemanship — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane
Sr. Horsemanship — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek
Master Showmanship
Senior Master Showman — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane
Junior Master Showman — Champion, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels
Other Exhibitors at the Master Showmanship contest were Ross Ryder, Mason Brockett, Eli Walk, Kenly Ferris, Will Deters.
Awards presented at the 4-H Auction
Clean Pen Award — Ethan Berlin, Raisin’ Kane
Helping Hand — Kara Hallett, Liberty Hill Rangers
General Show
The Cumberland County 4-H General Show was held July 20 at the Cumberland County Education & Event Center in Toledo.
The 4-H General Show is an opportunity for 4-H members to complete a project they enjoy and show before a judge. Throughout the year, they complete activities in a project manual to help them better understand their projects. Some of the projects exhibited were Aerospace, Geology, Health, Visual Arts and Woodworking, just to name a few.
The following list is the State Fair (SF) and State Fair Alternates (SFA) as well as Grand Champion (GC) Reserve Grand Champion (RG). State fair delegates and alternates are eligible to exhibit their project at state. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion are a county selected award as the best two projects in that category as delegated by the judge. If there is only a GC and RG, then the project is not eligible to be shown at the state fair.
Aerospace
GC – Sydney Beccue
Animal Science
SF – Macy Moran
GC – Macy Moran
RG – Graham Glanzer
Civic Engagement
SF – Nickolas Verdeyen
RG – Nickolas Verdeyen
Clothing & Textiles
SF – Molli Dasenbrock
SF – Olivia Dasenbrock
SF – Emma Light
GC – Emma Light
GC – Olivia Dasenbrock
RG – Molli Dasenbrock
SFA – Anna Goeckner
Consumer Education
GC – Mason Hallett
Crops
GC – Porter Walk
RG – Cole Dasenbrock
Electricity
SF – Cole Dasenbrock
GC – Cole Dasenbrock
SF – Austin Dittamore
RG – Austin Dittamore
Family Heritage
SF – Mason Hallett
GC – Mason Hallett
Floriculture
SF – Lila Light
GC – Lila Light
Food & Nutrition
SF – Rachael Teets
SF – Emma Light
SF – Lila Light
GC – Lila Light
RG – Emma Light
Forestry
GC – Taylor Huddlestun
Geology
SF – Blake Reeder
SF – Jordynn Rowlee
GC – Blake Reeder
RG – Jordynn Rowlee
Interior Design
SF – Eli Walk
GC – Eli Walk
Natural Resources (Sportfishing)
SF – Tucker Holsapple
GC – Tucker Holsapple
RG – Lincoln Jackson
Photography
GC – Mason Brockett
RG – Jordynn Rowlee
Small Engines
GC – Michael Alsbury
Tractor
RG – Graham Glanzer
Vegetable Gardening
SF – Emma Light
GC – Emma Light
RG – Lila Light
Veterinary Science
SF – Lila Light
GC – Lila Light
Visual Arts
SF – Khloe Brown (Quilting)
SF – Sarah Deters (Chalk/Carbon/Pigment)
RG – Sarah Deters (Chalk/Carbon/Pigment)
SF – Audrey Jansen (Clay)
SF – Kara Hallett (Fiber)
SF – Kara Hallett (Chalk/Carbon/Pigment)
GC – Kara Hallett
SF – Nickolas Verdeyen (Glass/Plastic)
SF – Taylor Huddlestun (Scrapbooking)
SF – Kaitlyn Hemmen (Scrapbooking)
SF – Sophia Jansen (Wood)
Welding
GC – Ethan Beccue
Woodworking
SF – Victor Walk
SF – Ethan Beccue
SFA – Jackson Becker
GC – Victor Walk
RG – Ethan Beccue
Other 4-H members exhibiting at the 4-H General Show were Charlotte Flessner, Tracy Hoene, Kendall Jackson, Charles Jansen, Audrey Strader, Ellie Strader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.