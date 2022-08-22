Following is a list winners at the 2022 Cumberland County 4-H Fair, which was held for the first time at the new facility established this year by the Cumberland County Extension Education Building Association. If you would like to join 4-H or have any questions about the program, contact the Cumberland County Extension Office at 217-849-3931 or email Jaylynn Schober at jmaxey2@illinois.edu.

Livestock/Small Animals

Swine Show

Champion Purebred AOB Gilt — Champion, Kaitlyn Hemmen. Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels

Champion Purebred Duroc Gilt — Champion, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Eva Phipps, Muddy Creek

Champion Purebred Hampshire Gilt — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane

Champion Yorkshire Gilt — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels

Overall Purebred Gilt — Champion, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane

Overall Crossbred Gilt — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane

Overall Market Gilt — Champion, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane

Crossbred Market Barrow — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels

Purebred Market Barrow — Champion, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane

Jr. Swine Showman — Champion, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Will Deters, Muddy Creek

Sr. Swine Showman — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane

Other Swine exhibitors were Ethan Berlin, Braydon Cox, Corbin Cox, Lexi Will, Sarah Deters, Lainey Reeder, Blake Reeder, Joleen Deters, Kenly Ferris, Wyatt Huddlestun.

Beef Show

Overall Female — Champion. Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Feeder Calf — Champion, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Dairy Market Steer — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Beef Market Steer — Champion, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Eli Walk, Springpoint Rebels

Market Heifer — Champion, Victor Walk, Springpoint Rebels

Weanling — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Jr. Beef Showman — Champion, Eli Walk, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels

Sr. Beef Showman — Champion, Jarin Maxey, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Beef Rate of Gain — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Other beef exhibitors were Keegan Groves, Riley Groves, Madison Reeder, Porter Walk, Cash Hurst, Braydon Cox, Corbin Cox.

Sheep Show

Ram Lamb — Champion, Molly Moran, Work & Play; Reserve, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers

Overall Ewe — Champion, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers

Sheep Production — Champion, Macy Moran, Work & Play; Reserve, Molly Moran, Work & Play

Market Lamb — Champion, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Kenly Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers

Jr. Sheep Showman — Champion, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Kenly Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers

Sr. Sheep Showman — Champion, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers

Sheep Rate of Gain — Champion, Macy Moran, Work & Play; Reserve, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers

Other exhibitors in the Sheep Show were Cager Brown, Khloe Brown, Mitch Moran, Ellie Strader, Eva Phipps, and Audrey Strader.

Cat Show

Short Hair Cat — Champion, Corbin Cox, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers

Long Hair Cat — Champion, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers

Best Kept Cat in Memory of James D. Cox — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers; Reserve, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels

Overall Cat Showman — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers; Reserve, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane

Tracy Hoene also exhibited in the cat show.

Goat Show

Overall Pygmy Buck Kid — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Overall Pygmy Doe Kid — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Overall Pygmy Doe — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Overall Dairy Doe Kid — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Lila Light, Muddy Creek

Overall Dairy Doe — Champion, Emma Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Lila Light, Muddy Creek

Dairy Goat Wether — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Emma Light, Muddy Creek

Meat Type Buck Kid — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Meat Type Doe Kid — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Meat Type Doe — Champion, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Jr. Goat Showman — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane

Sr. Goat Showman — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers

Other goat exhibitors were Braydon Cox and Corbin Cox.

Poultry Show

Egg Production — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Emma Light, Muddy Creek

Embryology — Champion, Emma Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Lila Light, Muddy Creek

Market Fryer-Chicken — Champion, Emma Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Lila Light, Muddy Creek

Market Broiler-Chicken — Champion, Michael Alsbury, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Emma Light, Muddy Creek

Chicken Exhibit — Champion, Will Deters

Bantam Chicken Exhibit — Champion, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve – Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels

Duck Exhibit — Champion, Michael Alsbury, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Michael Alsbury, Springpoint Rebels

Duck Market Broiler — Champion, Michael Alsbury, Springpoint Rebels

Other Poultry Exhibit — Champion, Molly Moran, Work & Play; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Turkey Exhibit — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Dog Show

Best Kept Dog — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Beginner I Obedience — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Braydon Cox, Muddy Creek

Beginner II Obedience — Champion, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Novice I Obedience — Champion, Paige Dittamore

Pre-Jr. Showman — Champion, Lila Light, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Daniela Hoene, Raisin Kane

Jr. Showman — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane

Sr. Showman — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Jordynn Rowlee, Springpoint Rebels

Austin Dittamore and Emma Light also exhibited in the dog show.

Rabbit Show

Overall Doe — Champion, Raegan Will, Work & Play; Reserve, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers

Overall Buck — Champion, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers

Best Fur — Champion, Raegan Will, Work & Play; Reserve, Audrey Strader, Hurricane Hustlers

Meat Pen — Champion, Brooklyn Will, Work & Play; Reserve, Ross Ryder, Hurricane Hustlers

Junior Rabbit Showman — Champion, Audrey Strader, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Molly Moran, Work & Play

Senior Rabbit Showman — Champion, Saeward Lazaro, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Draven Vaughn, Hurricane Hustlers

Other exhibitors in the Rabbit Show were Maverick Duvall, Ellie Strader, Daniela Hoene, Tracy Hoene, Dylan Will, Jordynn Rowlee.

Llama/Alpaca Show

Llama/Alpaca Costume Contest — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers

Llama/Alpaca Obstacle Course — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers

Overall Llama — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers; Reserve, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers

Llama/Alpaca Senior Showman — Champion, Mason Brockett, Liberty Hill Rangers

Horse and Pony Show

Foal — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Donkey — Champion, Braydon Cox, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Corbin Cox, Muddy Creek

Pony at Halter, Mare under 56 inches — Champion, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Horse at Halter, Mare 56 inches and over — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Horse at Halter, Gelding 56 inches and over — Champion, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Jr. Horse Showmanship — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane

Sr. Horse Showmanship — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Beginner Walk — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Madison Heaton, Liberty Hill Rangers

Western Pleasure Pony under 56 inches — Champion, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane; Reserve, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane

Jr. Western Pleasure Horse 56 inches and over — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Springpoint Rebels; Reserve, Tracy Hoene, Raisin’ Kane

Sr. Western Pleasure Horse 56 inches and over — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Jr. Horsemanship — Champion, Alysa Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Daniela Hoene, Raisin’ Kane

Sr. Horsemanship — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Gracie Dittamore, Muddy Creek

Master Showmanship

Senior Master Showman — Champion, Paige Dittamore, Muddy Creek; Reserve, Taylor Huddlestun, Raisin’ Kane

Junior Master Showman — Champion, Mason Ferris, Hurricane Hustlers; Reserve, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Springpoint Rebels

Other Exhibitors at the Master Showmanship contest were Ross Ryder, Mason Brockett, Eli Walk, Kenly Ferris, Will Deters.

Awards presented at the 4-H Auction

Clean Pen Award — Ethan Berlin, Raisin’ Kane

Helping Hand — Kara Hallett, Liberty Hill Rangers

General Show

The Cumberland County 4-H General Show was held July 20 at the Cumberland County Education & Event Center in Toledo.

The 4-H General Show is an opportunity for 4-H members to complete a project they enjoy and show before a judge. Throughout the year, they complete activities in a project manual to help them better understand their projects. Some of the projects exhibited were Aerospace, Geology, Health, Visual Arts and Woodworking, just to name a few.

The following list is the State Fair (SF) and State Fair Alternates (SFA) as well as Grand Champion (GC) Reserve Grand Champion (RG). State fair delegates and alternates are eligible to exhibit their project at state. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion are a county selected award as the best two projects in that category as delegated by the judge. If there is only a GC and RG, then the project is not eligible to be shown at the state fair.

Aerospace

GC – Sydney Beccue

Animal Science

SF – Macy Moran

GC – Macy Moran

RG – Graham Glanzer

Civic Engagement

SF – Nickolas Verdeyen

RG – Nickolas Verdeyen

Clothing & Textiles

SF – Molli Dasenbrock

SF – Olivia Dasenbrock

SF – Emma Light

GC – Emma Light

GC – Olivia Dasenbrock

RG – Molli Dasenbrock

SFA – Anna Goeckner

Consumer Education

GC – Mason Hallett

Crops

GC – Porter Walk

RG – Cole Dasenbrock

Electricity

SF – Cole Dasenbrock

GC – Cole Dasenbrock

SF – Austin Dittamore

RG – Austin Dittamore

Family Heritage

SF – Mason Hallett

GC – Mason Hallett

Floriculture

SF – Lila Light

GC – Lila Light

Food & Nutrition

SF – Rachael Teets

SF – Emma Light

SF – Lila Light

GC – Lila Light

RG – Emma Light

Forestry

GC – Taylor Huddlestun

Geology

SF – Blake Reeder

SF – Jordynn Rowlee

GC – Blake Reeder

RG – Jordynn Rowlee

Interior Design

SF – Eli Walk

GC – Eli Walk

Natural Resources (Sportfishing)

SF – Tucker Holsapple

GC – Tucker Holsapple

RG – Lincoln Jackson

Photography

GC – Mason Brockett

RG – Jordynn Rowlee

Small Engines

GC – Michael Alsbury

Tractor

RG – Graham Glanzer

Vegetable Gardening

SF – Emma Light

GC – Emma Light

RG – Lila Light

Veterinary Science

SF – Lila Light

GC – Lila Light

Visual Arts

SF – Khloe Brown (Quilting)

SF – Sarah Deters (Chalk/Carbon/Pigment)

RG – Sarah Deters (Chalk/Carbon/Pigment)

SF – Audrey Jansen (Clay)

SF – Kara Hallett (Fiber)

SF – Kara Hallett (Chalk/Carbon/Pigment)

GC – Kara Hallett

SF – Nickolas Verdeyen (Glass/Plastic)

SF – Taylor Huddlestun (Scrapbooking)

SF – Kaitlyn Hemmen (Scrapbooking)

SF – Sophia Jansen (Wood)

Welding

GC – Ethan Beccue

Woodworking

SF – Victor Walk

SF – Ethan Beccue

SFA – Jackson Becker

GC – Victor Walk

RG – Ethan Beccue

Other 4-H members exhibiting at the 4-H General Show were Charlotte Flessner, Tracy Hoene, Kendall Jackson, Charles Jansen, Audrey Strader, Ellie Strader.

Tags

Trending Video