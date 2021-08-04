The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce and the Effingham Daily News are now accepting nominations for the 2021 Top Community Leaders: Under 40 and Up & Coming.
The 14th Annual Top Community Leaders Under 40 will be selected based on their business, community and charitable leadership in Effingham County. We are looking for leaders who are passionate about making this community an even better place to live, work and play. Nominees must be between the ages of 21-40 as of Aug. 1, live and/or work in Effingham County, and cannot be a previous recipient.
The Second Annual Up and Coming Leader award recognizes the many young leaders in local high schools who will guide Effingham County to a positive future. This award is given to individuals between the ages of 14-18 (as of Aug. 1), who are full-time students at a high school in Effingham County and maintain a “B” average or greater.
All nominations must be received by Tuesday, Aug. 24, and are available online through the Chamber’s Event Calendar; Top Leaders Under 40, or Up and Coming.
The Top Leaders Awards Ceremony is open to the public and is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The fee to attend the dinner is $40 per person in advance. Registrations are now open online through EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
Those interested in becoming a Top Community Leader sponsor should contact Nicole Morrison at 217-342-4147, or nmorrison@EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
