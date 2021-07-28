Eight Effingham County nursing students have been named recipients of the 2021 Roy Robson and Roma Jackson Nursing Scholarship.
A total of $12,000 has been awarded to the following students:
Logan Blankenship is a 2019 graduate of Teutopolis High School. She plans to attend Kaskaskia College to study nursing.
Emily Bloemer is a 2020 graduate of Teutopolis High School. She attends Kaskaskia College and is studying exercise science.
Clayton Cramsey is a 2020 graduate of Effingham High School. He attends Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and is enrolled in the nursing program.
Kayla Herzing is a 2017 graduate of Effingham High School. She is enrolled at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville studying nursing.
Leah Jansen is a 2018 graduate of Teutopolis High School. She is nursing student at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.
Mackenzie Miller is a 2021 graduate of Dieterich High School. She is planning to attend Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and will be studying nursing.
Jessica Runde is a 2021 graduate of Teutopolis High School. She is going to attend Lake Land College to study nursing.
Maria Vahling is a graduate of Teutopolis High School. She is going to attend Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville to begin her studies in nursing.
The scholarship is available to graduates and current seniors of high schools in Effingham County who plan to pursue a degree in nursing. It was established by Roy Robson and Roma Jackson in memory of their sister, Mary, who was diabetic and required considerable nursing care. Roy and Roma saw first-hand the need for good care and provided a bequest establishing a permanent endowment for nursing scholarships.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217.342.4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
