Carly Bowman and Katelin Culler were named recipients of the 2021 Diane Siemer General Equivalency Diploma (GED) Scholarship.
Bowman received her GED in January 2021 and has been awarded a $4,534 scholarship. She will attend Lake Land College to pursue a degree in massage therapy.
Culler received her GED in February 2021 and has received a $4,152 scholarship and is attending Lake Land College to earn an associate degree in early childhood education.
The purpose of the Diane Siemer Scholarship is to perpetuate higher educational opportunities by providing scholarships to GED graduates in Effingham County. The scholarship was established by Diane’s family in honor of her long career in education working with individuals to earn their high school diploma by completing the GED test.
Qualified applicants for this annual scholarship must have received a General GED certificate within the last five years and reside in Effingham County. The scholarship is available to students who plan to attend a two year, four-year college or university or vocational/technical school.
