Small nonprofit organizations in Illinois that assist individuals with food, housing, workforce and economic development are eligible for a grant of up to $20,000 each, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said.
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund will accept applications through Sept. 30 to assist organizations with annual budgets of $1 million or less. A total of $200,000 is available in this grant cycle. Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the treasurer’s office at 217-836-4590.
“Nonprofits are critically important to our local communities,” Frerichs said. “The Charitable Trust program provides small nonprofits a great opportunity to feed, house and teach job skills to those in need.”
Awardees are selected by an 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund. Since the program was established in 2017, more than $3.3 million has been awarded to 163 nonprofits.
Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.
Grant awards come from filing fees nonprofits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.