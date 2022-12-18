Nineteen Effingham High School seniors have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) based on their exceptional academic achievement.
“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the outstanding students selected as 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “Students and families faced numerous challenges over the last two years with remote learning, among other financial and personal difficulties. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these academic achievements are a credit to the hard work and dedication of the student scholars and their families, and to the support provided by teachers, mentors, counselors and communities in helping students meet their goals and find success as they advance on their education and career paths.”
The ISAC, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to Illinois high school students annually.
This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other students who have been honored 1958.
The Illinois State Scholar acknowledgement is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar designee receives a congratulatory letter and Certificate of Achievement from ISAC, and can download an official Illinois State Scholar badge to display on their online profiles and social media platforms, as well as share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others.
