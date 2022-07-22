The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) reported 120 new cases of COVID from Friday, July 15, through Thursday, July 21.
Only 11.5% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 55% had never had a vaccine and a further 8% had received only one vaccine.
Reinfections accounted for 21.5% of cases this week; 77% of these reinfections had never received a vaccine and only 15% were up to date with their vaccines. Two of the cases were on their third rounds of COVID infection and not vaccinated.
Reduce your risk
The health department advises there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of getting COVID. The more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself:
• Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters.
• Avoid crowded indoor spaces. If you do go into crowded indoor spaces mask up (KN95 mask are very effective and comfortable to wear).
• Ensure good ventilation indoors.
• Do a rapid test before large gatherings and a few days after.
• Stay home and test if feeling unwell.
• Socialize outdoors.
• Wash your hands.
Testing center
The COVID Testing Center is now in the white hoop building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. Clinic hours have been expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Testing is still drive-thru only.
ECHD asks people who need testing to drive into the white hoop building and to then call the health department at 217-342-9237 and choose the COVID testing call option. A member of the testing team will then come to you.
No insurance is required for these free tests, which are available to anyone 5 years old and older.
Also, no appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are the same day while PCR results take two to three days. There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
Whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, call the ECHD at 217-342-9237 and choose the clinic option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment.
